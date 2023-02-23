Jarred Vanderbilt will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

In a 120-102 win over the Pelicans (his last action) Vanderbilt produced six points.

In this piece we'll examine Vanderbilt's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.3 7.1 Rebounds 6.5 7.7 6.2 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.5 PRA -- 18.7 15.8 PR 14.5 16 13.3 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jarred Vanderbilt's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Warriors

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105.4 possessions per contest.

The Warriors allow 118.5 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Warriors are 18th in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 22nd in the NBA, conceding 12.8 makes per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 17 12 8 4 0 0 1 12/28/2022 28 10 9 2 0 1 1 12/7/2022 24 4 4 1 0 0 0 11/25/2022 27 13 10 2 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vanderbilt or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.