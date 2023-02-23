Thursday's game that pits the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (12-13) versus the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-22) at UCR Student Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hawaii. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 65-52 victory against CSU Bakersfield in their most recent game on Monday.

Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 62, UC Riverside 53

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine beat the No. 169-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UC Davis Aggies, 70-62, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Hawaii has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Highlanders are 0-11 (.000%) -- the second-most losses.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 221) on January 8

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 221) on February 11

61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 224) on February 9

50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 236) on December 31

80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 236) on February 5

Hawaii Performance Insights