Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (12-13) versus the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-22) at UCR Student Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hawaii. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 65-52 victory against CSU Bakersfield in their most recent game on Monday.
Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawaii 62, UC Riverside 53
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- The Rainbow Wahine beat the No. 169-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UC Davis Aggies, 70-62, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Hawaii has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Highlanders are 0-11 (.000%) -- the second-most losses.
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 221) on January 8
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 221) on February 11
- 61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 224) on February 9
- 50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 236) on December 31
- 80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 236) on February 5
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine put up 58.8 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 59.1 per contest (54th in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential.
- In Big West action, Hawaii has averaged 1.8 more points (60.6) than overall (58.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Rainbow Wahine are averaging 1.1 fewer points per game at home (58.3) than on the road (59.4).
- In 2022-23 Hawaii is allowing 2.3 more points per game at home (60.1) than away (57.8).
- The Rainbow Wahine are posting 60.2 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.4 more than their average for the season (58.8).
