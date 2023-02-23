Something has to give when the Washington Capitals (28-25-6, riding a five-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (17-34-7, losers of six in a row). The contest on Thursday, February 23 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSSC.

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSSC

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSSC Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-255) Ducks (+215) 6

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog 55 times, and won 15, or 27.3%, of those games.

Anaheim is 3-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +215 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 31.7% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim's games this season have had over 6 goals 38 of 58 times.

Ducks vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 175 (18th) Goals 142 (31st) 171 (14th) Goals Allowed 243 (32nd) 37 (17th) Power Play Goals 27 (30th) 29 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (30th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total six times.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.6 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents averaged 0.5 more goals than their season game score average of 6.6 goals.

The Ducks have scored 142 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.

The Ducks have given up 243 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 32nd.

Their -101 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

