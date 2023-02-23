Ducks vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Something has to give when the Washington Capitals (28-25-6, riding a five-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (17-34-7, losers of six in a row). The contest on Thursday, February 23 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSSC.
Ducks vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSSC
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-255)
|Ducks (+215)
|6
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog 55 times, and won 15, or 27.3%, of those games.
- Anaheim is 3-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +215 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 31.7% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim's games this season have had over 6 goals 38 of 58 times.
Ducks vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|175 (18th)
|Goals
|142 (31st)
|171 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|243 (32nd)
|37 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (30th)
|29 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (30th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total six times.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.6 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents averaged 0.5 more goals than their season game score average of 6.6 goals.
- The Ducks have scored 142 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Ducks have given up 243 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 32nd.
- Their -101 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
