Two teams on runs will clash when the Washington Capitals (five consecutive losses) host the Anaheim Ducks (six straight setbacks) on Thursday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Capitals-Ducks game will air on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSSC, so tune in to catch the action.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have conceded 243 total goals this season (4.2 per game), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks have 142 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 58 19 29 48 58 22 41.9% Troy Terry 51 13 29 42 19 35 100% Adam Henrique 57 19 14 33 31 25 51.1% Mason McTavish 57 13 19 32 24 20 42.5% Cam Fowler 58 9 22 31 33 29 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals rank 14th in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.

The Capitals' 175 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 19 goals during that time.

Capitals Key Players