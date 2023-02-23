The New Jersey Devils (37-15-5, third in the Eastern Conference) and the Los Angeles Kings (32-19-7, fourth in the Western Conference), square off on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW.

In the past 10 contests, the Kings have recorded a 7-2-1 record after scoring 39 total goals (10 power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 35.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 29 goals in those games.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Thursday's game.

Kings vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Devils 4, Kings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-140)

Devils (-140) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-1.7)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a 9-7-16 record in overtime contests this season and a 32-19-7 overall record.

Los Angeles has earned 30 points (12-4-6) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kings scored only one goal in seven games and have gone 1-4-2 (four points).

When Los Angeles has scored two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-6-2 record).

The Kings have earned 57 points in their 36 games with more than two goals scored.

Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 22 games this season and has registered 24 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 23-14-4 (50 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Kings went 6-4-2 in those matchups (14 points).

Devils Rank Devils AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 8th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.31 12th 5th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.34 22nd 4th 34.3 Shots 32.5 11th 4th 28.5 Shots Allowed 28.6 5th 17th 21.1% Power Play % 26.0% 2nd 12th 81.1% Penalty Kill % 75.0% 25th

Kings vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

