D'Angelo Russell Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - February 23
D'Angelo Russell will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.
With prop bets available for Russell, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|17.9
|19.2
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.1
|3.9
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|5.8
|PRA
|25.5
|27.2
|28.9
|PR
|19.5
|21
|23.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|3.6
D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Warriors
- The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105.4 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 118.5 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Warriors are 18th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.
- The Warriors give up 25.6 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 12.8 makes per game.
D'Angelo Russell vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/11/2023
|35
|15
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2/1/2023
|35
|29
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|11/27/2022
|31
|15
|2
|6
|3
|1
|1
