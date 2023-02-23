D'Angelo Russell will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Russell put up 21 points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-102 win against the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Russell, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.9 19.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.9 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.8 PRA 25.5 27.2 28.9 PR 19.5 21 23.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.6



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Warriors

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 118.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Warriors are 18th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Warriors give up 25.6 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 12.8 makes per game.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 35 15 5 6 1 0 0 2/1/2023 35 29 2 2 7 0 0 11/27/2022 31 15 2 6 3 1 1

