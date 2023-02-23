The Los Angeles Lakers, with Austin Reaves, face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Reaves tallied five points in his last game, which ended in a 120-102 win against the Pelicans.

Below, we dig into Reaves' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.5 8.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.8 Assists -- 2.2 2.6 PRA -- 15.7 13.4 PR -- 13.5 10.8 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.1



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 5.3% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 118.5 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 26 8 2 1 1 1 0 10/18/2022 16 3 0 1 0 0 0

