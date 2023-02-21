The Los Angeles Kings (32-18-7) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (30-21-5) on the road on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI.

Kings vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-130) Kings (+110) 6

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 14, or 50.0%, of the 28 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Los Angeles has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Los Angeles has played 41 games this season with over 6 goals.

Kings vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 161 (25th) Goals 191 (9th) 158 (10th) Goals Allowed 192 (23rd) 43 (10th) Power Play Goals 51 (3rd) 34 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (26th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Eight of Los Angeles' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Kings have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

During the past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 9.1 goals.

The Kings have scored the ninth-most goals (191 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The Kings' 192 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

