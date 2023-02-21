Kings vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (32-18-7) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (30-21-5) on the road on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI.
Kings vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-130)
|Kings (+110)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 14, or 50.0%, of the 28 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Los Angeles has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Los Angeles has played 41 games this season with over 6 goals.
Kings vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|161 (25th)
|Goals
|191 (9th)
|158 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|192 (23rd)
|43 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (3rd)
|34 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (26th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with DraftKings.
Kings Advanced Stats
- Eight of Los Angeles' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Kings have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- During the past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 9.1 goals.
- The Kings have scored the ninth-most goals (191 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kings' 192 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.