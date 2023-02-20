Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:43 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-13) and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-17) at Stan Sheriff Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-51 and heavily favors Hawaii to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 20.
The Rainbow Wahine fell in their most recent game 48-47 against Long Beach State on Sunday.
Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawaii 64, CSU Bakersfield 51
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- On December 29, the Rainbow Wahine registered their best win of the season, a 70-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 190) in our computer rankings.
- Hawaii has five losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 211) on February 9
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 215) on February 11
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 215) on January 8
- 50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 235) on December 31
- 80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 235) on February 5
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine average 58.5 points per game (306th in college basketball) while giving up 59.4 per outing (58th in college basketball). They have a -22 scoring differential overall.
- Hawaii's offense has been better in Big West games this year, tallying 60.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 58.5 PPG.
- Offensively the Rainbow Wahine have been worse at home this season, averaging 57.8 points per game, compared to 59.4 per game in road games.
- Hawaii is ceding 60.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 57.8.
- The Rainbow Wahine have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 61.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.8 points more than the 58.5 they've scored this year.
