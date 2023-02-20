Monday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-13) and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-17) at Stan Sheriff Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-51 and heavily favors Hawaii to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 20.

The Rainbow Wahine fell in their most recent game 48-47 against Long Beach State on Sunday.

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 64, CSU Bakersfield 51

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

On December 29, the Rainbow Wahine registered their best win of the season, a 70-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 190) in our computer rankings.

Hawaii has five losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 211) on February 9

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 215) on February 11

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 215) on January 8

50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 235) on December 31

80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 235) on February 5

Hawaii Performance Insights