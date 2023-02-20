The Florida Panthers (28-25-6) host the Anaheim Ducks (17-33-6, losers of four in a row) at BB&T Center. The game on Monday, February 20 begins at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, BSFL, and BSSC.

Ducks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

NHL Network, SportsNet, BSFL, and BSSC Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-390) Ducks (+320) 7

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been an underdog in 53 games this season, and won 15 (28.3%).

Anaheim has played as a moneyline underdog of +320 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

The Ducks have a 23.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Anaheim has played 32 games this season that finished with more than 7 goals.

Ducks vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 203 (3rd) Goals 138 (31st) 206 (28th) Goals Allowed 233 (32nd) 45 (7th) Power Play Goals 26 (31st) 55 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Seven of Anaheim's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals fewer than the 7 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, 1.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks' 138 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Ducks have conceded 233 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 32nd.

Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -95.

