Ducks vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (28-25-6) host the Anaheim Ducks (17-33-6, losers of four in a row) at BB&T Center. The game on Monday, February 20 begins at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, BSFL, and BSSC.
Ducks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, BSFL, and BSSC
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-390)
|Ducks (+320)
|7
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been an underdog in 53 games this season, and won 15 (28.3%).
- Anaheim has played as a moneyline underdog of +320 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.
- The Ducks have a 23.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Anaheim has played 32 games this season that finished with more than 7 goals.
Ducks vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|203 (3rd)
|Goals
|138 (31st)
|206 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|233 (32nd)
|45 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (31st)
|55 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Seven of Anaheim's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals fewer than the 7 over/under listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, 1.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks' 138 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Ducks have conceded 233 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 32nd.
- Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -95.
