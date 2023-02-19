Sunday's game at Stan Sheriff Center has the Long Beach State Beach (18-7) taking on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-12) at TBA ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 60-59 victory for Long Beach State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 60-54 win against CSU Fullerton in their last outing on Saturday.

Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at TBA ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at TBA ET Where: Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 60, Hawaii 59

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine registered their signature win of the season on December 29, when they beat the UC Davis Aggies, who rank No. 193 in our computer rankings, 70-62.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Hawaii is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 213) on February 11

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 213) on January 8

61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 224) on February 9

80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 240) on February 5

50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 240) on December 31

Hawaii Performance Insights