Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Stan Sheriff Center has the Long Beach State Beach (18-7) taking on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-12) at TBA ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 60-59 victory for Long Beach State, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 60-54 win against CSU Fullerton in their last outing on Saturday.
Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at TBA ET
- Where: Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Long Beach State 60, Hawaii 59
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- The Rainbow Wahine registered their signature win of the season on December 29, when they beat the UC Davis Aggies, who rank No. 193 in our computer rankings, 70-62.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Hawaii is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 213) on February 11
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 213) on January 8
- 61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 224) on February 9
- 80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 240) on February 5
- 50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 240) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine score 59.0 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and give up 59.9 (62nd in college basketball) for a -21 scoring differential overall.
- Hawaii's offense has been more productive in Big West games this year, putting up 61.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 59.0 PPG.
- At home, the Rainbow Wahine are averaging 0.7 fewer points per game (58.7) than they are when playing on the road (59.4).
- Hawaii is giving up 61.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.0 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (57.8).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Rainbow Wahine have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 61.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 59.0 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.