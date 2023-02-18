Kings vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 18
The Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) host the Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ. The Kings have won three straight games.
Over the last 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 while scoring 36 goals against 31 goals conceded. On 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (32.3%).
Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.
Kings vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this contest expects a final score of Kings 4, Coyotes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-230)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings (30-18-7 overall) have an 8-7-15 record in games that have required overtime.
- In the 21 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 12-3-6 record (good for 30 points).
- The six times this season the Kings finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-3-2 (four points).
- Los Angeles has finished 4-6-2 in the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 10 points).
- The Kings have scored at least three goals 35 times, and are 26-6-3 in those games (to record 55 points).
- In the 21 games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 10-9-2 record (22 points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Los Angeles is 22-13-4 (48 points).
- The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Kings went 6-4-2 in those matchups (14 points).
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|29th
|22nd
|3.35
|Goals Allowed
|3.44
|24th
|13th
|32.2
|Shots
|25.8
|32nd
|4th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|35.2
|31st
|4th
|25.1%
|Power Play %
|19.2%
|24th
|26th
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.3%
|23rd
Kings vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
