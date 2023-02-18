The Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) host the Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ. The Kings have won three straight games.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 while scoring 36 goals against 31 goals conceded. On 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (32.3%).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.

Kings vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Kings 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-230)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (30-18-7 overall) have an 8-7-15 record in games that have required overtime.

In the 21 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 12-3-6 record (good for 30 points).

The six times this season the Kings finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-3-2 (four points).

Los Angeles has finished 4-6-2 in the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 10 points).

The Kings have scored at least three goals 35 times, and are 26-6-3 in those games (to record 55 points).

In the 21 games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 10-9-2 record (22 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Los Angeles is 22-13-4 (48 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Kings went 6-4-2 in those matchups (14 points).

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.62 29th 22nd 3.35 Goals Allowed 3.44 24th 13th 32.2 Shots 25.8 32nd 4th 28.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 31st 4th 25.1% Power Play % 19.2% 24th 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 76.3% 23rd

Kings vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

