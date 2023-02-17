Kings vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Anaheim Ducks (17-32-6) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) at home on Friday, February 17 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kings vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-260)
|Ducks (+220)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 15 of their 26 games when favored on the moneyline this season (57.7%).
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -260 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kings a 72.2% chance to win.
- Los Angeles' 55 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 29 times.
Kings vs. Ducks Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|180 (13th)
|Goals
|135 (31st)
|184 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (32nd)
|47 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|25 (31st)
|47 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with DraftKings.
Kings Advanced Stats
- Seven of Los Angeles' last 10 contests went over.
- The Kings' past 10 games have averaged 0.3 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kings are ranked 13th in the NHL with 180 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Kings are ranked 22nd in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 184 total goals (3.4 per game).
- The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at -4.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.