The Anaheim Ducks (17-32-6) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) at home on Friday, February 17 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-260) Ducks (+220) 6.5

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 15 of their 26 games when favored on the moneyline this season (57.7%).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -260 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kings a 72.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles' 55 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 29 times.

Kings vs. Ducks Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 180 (13th) Goals 135 (31st) 184 (22nd) Goals Allowed 227 (32nd) 47 (3rd) Power Play Goals 25 (31st) 47 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (29th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Seven of Los Angeles' last 10 contests went over.

The Kings' past 10 games have averaged 0.3 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings are ranked 13th in the NHL with 180 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Kings are ranked 22nd in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 184 total goals (3.4 per game).

The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at -4.

