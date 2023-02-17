The Anaheim Ducks (17-32-6) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) at home on Friday, February 17 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In the past 10 games, the Kings have gone 5-4-1. They have totaled 32 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 32. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (29.0% of opportunities).

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to emerge victorious in Friday's hockey game.

Kings vs. Ducks Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kings 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-230)

Kings (-230) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.2)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (30-18-7 overall) have an 8-7-15 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Los Angeles is 12-3-6 (30 points) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the six times this season the Kings finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-3-2 record, good for four points.

Los Angeles has taken 10 points from the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-6-2 record).

The Kings have scored three or more goals in 34 games (25-6-3, 53 points).

In the 21 games when Los Angeles has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 22 points after finishing 10-9-2.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Los Angeles is 21-13-4 (46 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Kings went 6-4-2 in those contests (14 points).

Kings Rank Kings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.45 31st 22nd 3.35 Goals Allowed 4.13 32nd 13th 32.2 Shots 29.6 26th 5th 28.7 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 4th 25.1% Power Play % 15.8% 32nd 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 74% 28th

Kings vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

