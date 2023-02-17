The Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) visit the Anaheim Ducks (17-32-6), who have dropped three in a row, on Friday, February 17 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The Ducks have recorded a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 33 goals while allowing 39 in that period. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in three goals (11.5% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Friday's game.

Ducks vs. Kings Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-230)

Kings (-230) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.2)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 10-6-16 record in overtime contests this season and a 17-32-6 overall record.

In the 15 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 21 points.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has earned eight points (3-10-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Ducks have scored three or more goals in 23 games, earning 30 points from those contests.

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 10 games this season and has registered 11 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 4-4-0 (eight points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 45 times this season, and earned 28 points in those games.

Kings Rank Kings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.45 31st 22nd 3.35 Goals Allowed 4.13 32nd 13th 32.2 Shots 29.6 26th 5th 28.7 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 4th 25.1% Power Play % 15.8% 32nd 26th 75.0% Penalty Kill % 74.0% 28th

Ducks vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

