The Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (17-32-6, losers of three in a row) at Honda Center. The matchup on Friday, February 17 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Ducks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-260) Ducks (+220) 6.5

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 52 times this season, and won 15, or 28.8%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 3-14, a 17.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +220 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 31 of 55 times.

Ducks vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 180 (13th) Goals 135 (31st) 184 (22nd) Goals Allowed 227 (32nd) 47 (3rd) Power Play Goals 25 (31st) 47 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over seven times.

The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, 2.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks' 135 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Ducks' 227 total goals allowed (4.1 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

Their -92 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

