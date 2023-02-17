Ducks vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (17-32-6, losers of three in a row) at Honda Center. The matchup on Friday, February 17 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Ducks vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-260)
|Ducks (+220)
|6.5
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 52 times this season, and won 15, or 28.8%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 3-14, a 17.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +220 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 31 of 55 times.
Ducks vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|180 (13th)
|Goals
|135 (31st)
|184 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (32nd)
|47 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|25 (31st)
|47 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over seven times.
- The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, 2.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks' 135 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 227 total goals allowed (4.1 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Their -92 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
