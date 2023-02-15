The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

James put up 38 points, seven rebounds and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 133-130 loss versus the Thunder.

Below, we break down James' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 30.2 31.8 Rebounds 7.5 8.5 8.7 Assists 6.5 7.0 7.2 PRA 41.5 45.7 47.7 PR 34.5 38.7 40.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 3.0



LeBron James Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 19.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.8 per contest.

James is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

James' opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.6 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

The Pelicans concede 113.4 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pelicans are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.2 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per contest.

LeBron James vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 40 27 9 6 1 0 0 11/2/2022 40 20 10 8 0 2 0

