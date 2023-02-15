LeBron James Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Pelicans - February 15
The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Below, we break down James' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.
LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|30.2
|31.8
|Rebounds
|7.5
|8.5
|8.7
|Assists
|6.5
|7.0
|7.2
|PRA
|41.5
|45.7
|47.7
|PR
|34.5
|38.7
|40.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.2
|3.0
LeBron James Insights vs. the Pelicans
- This season, he's put up 19.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.8 per contest.
- James is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- James' opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.6 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.
- The Pelicans concede 113.4 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Pelicans are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 25.2 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per contest.
LeBron James vs. the Pelicans
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/4/2023
|40
|27
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|11/2/2022
|40
|20
|10
|8
|0
|2
|0
