Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (26-32) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-28) as just 3-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 117 - Pelicans 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3)
- The Pelicans (28-29-1 ATS) have covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 3.5% more often than the Lakers (26-30-2) this year.
- As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New Orleans is 4-13-1 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 3-point favorite.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 53.4% of the time this season (31 out of 58), less often than New Orleans' games have (32 out of 58).
- The Lakers have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-6) this season while the Pelicans have a .345 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-19).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles' defense ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 118.4 points allowed per game, but its offense has been more effective, averaging 117 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).
- The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.1 assists per contest.
- In terms of threes, the Lakers have been inefficient, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers made (10.4 per game) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (33.8%).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 65.6% two-pointers (accounting for 75.8% of the team's buckets) and 34.4% three-pointers (24.2%).
