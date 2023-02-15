The Los Angeles Lakers (26-32) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-28) as just 3-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 117 - Pelicans 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3)

The Pelicans (28-29-1 ATS) have covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 3.5% more often than the Lakers (26-30-2) this year.

As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New Orleans is 4-13-1 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 3-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 53.4% of the time this season (31 out of 58), less often than New Orleans' games have (32 out of 58).

The Lakers have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-6) this season while the Pelicans have a .345 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-19).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles' defense ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 118.4 points allowed per game, but its offense has been more effective, averaging 117 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.1 assists per contest.

In terms of threes, the Lakers have been inefficient, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers made (10.4 per game) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (33.8%).

In terms of shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 65.6% two-pointers (accounting for 75.8% of the team's buckets) and 34.4% three-pointers (24.2%).

