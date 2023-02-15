The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, face the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 127-115 loss against the Trail Blazers, Russell put up 16 points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Russell, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.8 19.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 4.0 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.6 PRA 23.5 27.1 28.6 PR 18.5 20.9 23 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.6



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Pelicans

Russell's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.6 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 113.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans have given up 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The Pelicans allow 25.2 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 12.3 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 39 19 3 5 3 0 2 12/28/2022 38 27 3 4 2 0 2

