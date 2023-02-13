The Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) will look to LeBron James (seventh in the league scoring 30.2 points per game) when they try to defeat Damian Lillard (fourth in the NBA with 31 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (27-29) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Moda Center. The Lakers are 2.5-point road underdogs in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Lakers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 2.5)

Trail Blazers (- 2.5) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



The Trail Blazers' .482 ATS win percentage (27-28-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .456 mark (26-29-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 14-20-2 against the spread compared to the 14-11 ATS record Portland racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.6% of the time this season (30 out of 57). That's more often than Portland and its opponents have (27 out of 56).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 17-25, while the Trail Blazers are 16-12 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is seventh in the league in points scored (117 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (118.3).

At 25.1 assists per game, the Lakers are 14th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Lakers are second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.4 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Los Angeles takes 34.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.1% of Los Angeles' buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.9% are 2-pointers.

