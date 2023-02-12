Jalen Hurts hits the field in Sunday's game, at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, with several prop bets available to wager on. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) play in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Hurts has thrown for 3,701 yards (246.7 yards per game) this season, as he has completed 66.5% of his passes (306-for-460), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also contributed in the ground game with 760 rushing yards (50.7 per game) on 165 attempts, including 13 touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 246.5 (-111)

246.5 (-111) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has surpassed his passing yards prop total in six of 15 opportunities this season.

The Eagles pass on 49.6% of their plays and run on 50.4%. They are second in NFL action in points scored.

Hurts' 8.0 yards per attempt rank third in the NFL.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Hurts completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs eight times.

He has scored 35 of his team's 57 offensive touchdowns this season (61.4%).

Hurts has attempted 48 passes in the red zone (27.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 15-for-25 / 121 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 16-for-24 / 154 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 20-for-35 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 22-for-37 / 315 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 17 ATT / 61 YDS / 3 TDs at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 21-for-31 / 217 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD

