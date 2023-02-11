Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:51 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (10-12) against the CSU Fullerton Titans (10-12) at Titan Gym has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hawaii. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last game on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine earned a 61-58 victory over UCSD.
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawaii 66, CSU Fullerton 59
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- The Rainbow Wahine's signature win this season came in a 70-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies on December 29.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Hawaii is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Titans have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-51 at home over UC Riverside (No. 178) on January 22
- 61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 206) on February 9
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 238) on January 8
- 76-60 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 259) on January 16
- 63-47 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on November 25
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine put up 59.0 points per game (296th in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per contest (70th in college basketball). They have a -27 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Hawaii has put up 61.3 points per game in Big West action, and 59.0 overall.
- At home, the Rainbow Wahine average 58.7 points per game. Away, they score 59.3.
- Hawaii gives up 61.8 points per game at home, and 58.2 on the road.
- The Rainbow Wahine are putting up 62.0 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 3.0 more than their average for the season (59.0).
