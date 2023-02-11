Saturday's contest that pits the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (10-12) against the CSU Fullerton Titans (10-12) at Titan Gym has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hawaii. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last game on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine earned a 61-58 victory over UCSD.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 66, CSU Fullerton 59

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine's signature win this season came in a 70-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies on December 29.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Hawaii is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Titans have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

55-51 at home over UC Riverside (No. 178) on January 22

61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 206) on February 9

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 238) on January 8

76-60 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 259) on January 16

63-47 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on November 25

Hawaii Performance Insights