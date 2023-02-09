Hawaii vs. UCSD Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (9-12) and UCSD Tritons (11-11) squaring off at RIMAC Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rainbow Wahine, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on February 9.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Rainbow Wahine secured an 80-58 win against Cal Poly.
Hawaii vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: RIMAC Arena in San Diego, California
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Hawaii vs. UCSD Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawaii 64, UCSD 60
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- The Rainbow Wahine notched their best win of the season on December 29, when they defeated the UC Davis Aggies, who rank No. 121 in our computer rankings, 70-62.
- Hawaii has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-51 at home over UC Riverside (No. 178) on January 22
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 238) on January 8
- 76-60 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 259) on January 16
- 63-47 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on November 25
- 51-47 on the road over CSU Bakersfield (No. 287) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine's -30 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.9 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 60.3 per outing (74th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Hawaii has put up 61.3 points per game in Big West play, and 58.9 overall.
- At home, the Rainbow Wahine average 58.7 points per game. On the road, they average 59.1.
- At home, Hawaii allows 61.8 points per game. On the road, it allows 58.2.
- While the Rainbow Wahine are scoring 58.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 61.6 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.