Thursday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (9-12) and UCSD Tritons (11-11) squaring off at RIMAC Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rainbow Wahine, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Rainbow Wahine secured an 80-58 win against Cal Poly.

Hawaii vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: RIMAC Arena in San Diego, California

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Hawaii vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 64, UCSD 60

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine notched their best win of the season on December 29, when they defeated the UC Davis Aggies, who rank No. 121 in our computer rankings, 70-62.

Hawaii has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

55-51 at home over UC Riverside (No. 178) on January 22

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 238) on January 8

76-60 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 259) on January 16

63-47 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on November 25

51-47 on the road over CSU Bakersfield (No. 287) on January 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Hawaii Performance Insights