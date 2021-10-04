Wow! A ventless dryer that plugs into a standard outlet? Miele appliances are amazing!

Sponsored by 87ZERO

If you’re in the market for appliances, you need to check out the Miele Experience Center. It’s not your ordinary showroom because you can actually taste and see how the appliances work. HI Now host Kanoe Gibson is checking it out for herself.

“People have a hard time believe how well something is going to perform if they can’t see it first in person,” Justin McPherson with 87ZERO. “We’re really excited to announce the Miele Experience Showroom by 87ZERO.”

The main showroom is Miele only, and the family-run company has been in business for over 120 years. The new area features live appliances including a working laundry system and sink, a full dishwasher, recirculating hood, and an induction cooktop to name a few. There’s even an espresso machine!

“The experience showroom is mainly about you being able to come in and use the product firsthand,” says McPherson. “We have them live with live water and electricity and they are a fair price.”

If you’re looking for a washer and dryer, be sure to check out Miele’s heat pump dryer unit. There’s a double filter system, so it cuts down on the cost of electricity. You can run one for about $14 a year, making it a super efficient system! It also has quick dry times with very little moisture output into your home while being very delicate on your clothing items.

The new Miele washer has its own detergent system, adding it in at strategic times during the cleaning process so that things get cleaned well and efficiently. These the washer and dryer units are also WiFi enabled, so you can download an application to start and stop them.

For more information, you can visit 87ZEROhi.com. Under 87ZERO, you can find all its brands including Miele, BauBox, and Ernestomeda coming to Hawaii later in 2020.

For more information: 87ZEROhi.com, thebauboxhi.com