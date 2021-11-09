Luxurious Italian cabinetry providing style, space efficiency & functionality now in Hawaii!

Sponsored by 87ZERO

87ZERO is an umbrella company that houses many different products and services. They are best known for their involvement in the condominium and larger commercial projects in Kaka’ako. With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, 87ZERO’s new Ernestomeda showroom is now open to the public!

87ZERO is excited to bring one of Italy’s largest manufactures and producers of premier kitchens and kitchen appliances to Hawaii. The versatile designs of Ernestomeda make it suitable for all situations. 87ZERO’s showroom features three of the five collections created by world renowned architects and designers. Once you choose a collection, 87ZERO will assist you in creating concept layouts, plans, elevations, and 3D renderings. “We want the product to not just be for the uber rich, but for a larger range of budgets that we can accommodate,” says Managing Director Sanford Hasegawa.

European cabinetry can be defined as simple, made from quality materials, and has craftsman-like attention to detail. It’s wide range of finish selections creates flexibility, perfect for any home or commercial space. If you are interested in checking out 87ZERO’s Ernestomeda showroom or want more information, head down to Na Lama Kukui (formerly known as Gentry Pacific Design Center) or visit ernestomedahawaii.com!