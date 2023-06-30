Empower women through Shop YWCA

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of YWCA of Oʻahu and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about YWCA of Oʻahu, visit https://www.ywcaoahu.org/

Shop YWCA is a social enterprise and educational platform focused on helping small business recovery and workforce development in our community.

Our objective is economic advancement, especially for women owned small businesses, their employees and job seekers. We believe that when women succeed, families and communities thrive.

When you Shop YWCA, you become part of a community of responsible shoppers who care about empowering women to reach their full potential. Visit ShopYWCA.com to start shopping, donate, or learn more.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.