Register today for YMCA’s Camp Erdman Community Day and summer programs

Generations of families and kids have enjoyed amazing summers at the YMCA – from overnight weekly camps at Camp Erdman and Summer Day Camps throughout Y Branch locations across Oahu, to learning how to swim and getting healthy in mind, spirit, body with Y memberships.

And thanks to the generosity of donors, financial aid is available for those who cannot afford the full cost of a Y program, camp, or membership.

Families are invited to attend the YMCA’s annual Camp Erdman Community Day on Saturday, April 15, 10 am to 3 pm. Free tickets are available online at ymcahonolulu.org.

Families get to be campers for the day and try out many of the activities offered at Camp Erdman’s weekly overnight camps. Camp Erdman Community Day highlights include the Alpine Tower Climb, High Ropes Odyssey Challenge, Hiking, Swimming in the Pool, Archery, Outdoor Games, Campfire Cooking, and tours of cabins and camp facilities.

Be sure to register now for your YMCA summer programs.

The Y’s extensive selection of summer program options, from Day to Overnight Camps and Swim Lessons to Family Camp Weekend Getaways, are designed to be mixed and matched to create the perfect summer for the whole family.

Summer day camp is a place for kids to thrive. Specially crafted activities promote exploration, friendship, leadership, and learning that result in increased confidence, well-being, and connection to the community.

While Y programs include activities that get youth moving through sports, team challenges, and group games, activities promoting mental well-being are also included. Mental wellness activities focus on exploring what makes us feel certain emotions, building our communication toolboxes, and how that is all connected to feeling and being our best selves.

Preschool and early learning programs are offered year around for our littlest learnings.

Teens can also register for the Y’s Teen Summer Junior Leader program where they can intern at Y youth, health and fitness, and operations programs, while having the opportunity join in fun social activities.

The Y invented group swim lessons in the 1900′s and since then, has taught thousands of folks of all ages to swim. Swim lessons are offered year round and summer is the perfect time to learn.

At YMCA Camp Erdman overnight weekly camps, campers make great friendships that last a lifetime, and become more independent through quality time spent in our great outdoors with caring role models focused on character development.

Campers choose from skill-progressive activities like archery, swimming, hiking, visual and performing arts. Evening activities for our overnight campers include campfires, skits, field games, and, of course, s’mores! Campers can also upgrade their weekly camp experience by adding specialty camps like Horse riding, surfing, adventure, Ike Hawaii, Climbing , and even a Resilience camp.

Families can also experience the magic camp at YMCA Family Weekend Getaways. This all-inclusive stay-cation includes meals, activities, and lodging and is the perfect break to bond as a family and have fun!

The Y is affordable, especially for families. Y Family Members get up to 20% off programs, camps, and swim lessons. Payment plans are also available. And right now, you can save $99 on a new Y Family membership when we waive the joiner fee. And if you are not able to afford the full cost of a Y program or members, thanks to generous donors, financial aid is available.

