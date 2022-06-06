The state’s NEW and LARGEST Keiki Attraction opens at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii: Lil Kahuna Beach

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wet’n’Wild Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wet’n’Wild Hawaii, visit https://www.wetnwildhawaii.com.

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is now home to the State’s largest keiki attraction: Lil kahuna Beach! There’s nothing little about Lil Kahuna Beach, which sprawls over 8,000 square feet (where the “Water World” are used to be) featured children’s slides, tipping buckets, spray features displacing thousands of gallons of water per minute, and 60 additional features for keiki fun! This are is ADA-compliant and features six additional cabanas, including an elevated 100-square-foot party space, perfect for family and friends to make home base for the day or host an epic birthday party.

The Park will open at 10:30 a.m. DAILY. Dive’n’movies will be shown EVERY SATURDAY in June, July and August twice a day at noon and dusk! See website for additional hours and details: www.wetnwildhawaii.com/park-hours!