We Are Friends Maui Benefit Concert to feature all-star lineup

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Maui Arts & Cultural Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Maui Arts & Cultural Center, visit mauiarts.org.

Hawaii musician Henry Kapono and Maui Arts & Cultural Center CEO Art Vento joined McKenna Maduli on set to talk about their upcoming benefit concert for Maui wildfire victims.

The benefit concert is taking place on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the A&B Amphitheater / Yokouchi Pavilion at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Gates will open at 3:30pm with the show to start at 4pm and end at 10pm. Hosted by Henry Kapono, the concert will feature Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero, Kimie Miner, Makana, Brother Noland, Kalapana, Amy Hanaialiʻi, Sistah Robi, Tavana, Angela Morales, Songs of C&K, Kalaʻe Parish, Ana Vee, Kealoha, George Kahuokuʻs Slack Key Ohana and special guest Mick Fleetwood.

100% of the concert ticket proceeds will go to the Maui wildfire relief organizations, Maui Strong Hawaii Community Foundation, The Peoples Fund and the Henry Kapono Foundation.

For more information and to buy tickets to support Mauiʻs wildfire victims, visit mauiarts.org.

For our friends in Hawai’i , on the mainland and throughout the world who cannot attend in person, the concert will also be livestreamed on the MACC website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Donations can be made throughout the concert using the on-screen code or

Click HERE to donate now.