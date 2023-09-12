Wayland Baptist University, a flexible, affordable, Christian environment to achieve your degree

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wayland Baptist University and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wayland Baptist University, visit https://www.wbu.edu/campuses/hawaii/

Welcome to one of the leading Christian colleges in the state of Hawaii!

Wayland Baptist University opened in 1979 and offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees with courses taught online and face-to-face. Their 8-week sessions enable students to accelerate their degree completion with day, evening, and weekend classes to meet the needs and demands of working adults. Their affordable tuition means your education at Wayland doesn’t have to break the bank. In addition, Wayland’s experienced staff will guide you to apply for financial aid and scholarships. They offer education with a personal touch in a nurturing Christian environment. Want to learn more? Call 808-488-8570 and schedule an appointment with a knowledgeable academic advisor today!

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.