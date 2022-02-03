The perfect Valentines Day gift is waiting for you at Watanabe Floral

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Watanabe Floral and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Watanabe Floral, visit https://www.watanabefloral.com/.

Watanabe Floral has the perfect gift for your special someone this Valentines Day!

Monday’s are always the craziest day for a Valentines because it sneaks up on many and then they panic on the day of. Plus, there’s no lead up on the 12th or 13th, so everything happens on one day! Watanabe Floral always recommends having the flowers delivered earlier in the week so the recipient can enjoy it for a longer period of time! Also, the product is as fresh as possible, so the quality is amazing. You don’t wait until Christmas Day to give presents, so why wait until Valentine’s Day to give your special someone flowers? Take advantage of Watanabe Floral’s FOUR days of free delivery before and after the 14th!

Watanabe Floral’s goal is establish an efficient set up to allow customers a quick and easy pick up process. On Monday the 14th, they’ll have a Drive-Thru pick-up in the back parking lot to help you avoid the lines. Special Food items that will be available in store only, including their famous Chocolate Covered Strawberries from Hawaiian Paradise Candies!

Don’t forget to check out their other featured items as well. Their Valentine Enchantment features Roses, Hydrangea and Orchids! The Valentine Romance has Roses and Stargazer Lilies. Both of these pieces are HUGE! Their newest item, Valentine Rhapsody, is a contemporary tropical take on Valentine’s Week! Plus, exotic roses like Majik Times, Rainbow and Royal Blue will be available as well.

For more information: www.watanabefloral.com, Email info@watanabeflorl.com, Facebook @watanabefloralinc, Instagram @watanabefloral