Kona Nui Nights is back at Ward Village

Join Ward Village on August 9 and October 12 from 6pm to 8pm at Victoria Ward Park for Kona Nui Nights! Enjoy live music from Ei Nei and a celebration of hula and storytelling by Halau Hi’iakaināmakalehua, Kumu Robert Keano Ka’upu IV and Lono Padilla. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a picnic, or pick up food and drinks from one of our neighborhood eateries.

For more information, visit www.wardvillage.com/explore/activities.