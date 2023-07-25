Visit Cholo’s for homestyle Mexican food

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of North Shore Marketplace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about North Shore Marketplace, visit northshoremarketplacehawaii.com.

For over 20 years, Cholo’s has been the place for homestyle Mexican food on the North Shore! Owner Nancy Salemi loves Mexican culture and her extensive travels throughout the country shines through in the design and detail in the restaurant, as well as her desire to always find new and different recipes, and tweak them to fit into Cholo’s agenda. It was important for Salemi to create an ambience similar to those that she has experienced while traveling throughout Mexico - the décor, music, friendly festive atmosphere, and good food and drinks at a great price.

For more information, visit www.cholos.mx and on Facebook or Instagram @choloshaleiwa.