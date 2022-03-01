UH Manoa and University of Hawaii FCU launch “Take Me To Manoa” Scholarship Contest

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of University of Hawaii at Manoa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about University of Hawaii at Manoa, visit takemetomanoa.org.

Who doesn’t want free tuition for an entire year? UH Manoa and University of Hawaii FCU are launching their “Take Me To Manoa” Scholarship contest! “It’s a great opportunity for someone, especially during these times, to be able to gain a scholarship,” says Director of Admissions Ryan Yamaguchi.

UHFCU was founded by UH professors in 1955. Education has been a core value since, and UHFCU is committed to providing the community with the tools needed to live a successful financial life. “We thought that because we’re founded by UH professors, it was such a critical part for us to give back to the local community, especially the local students here at Manoa,” says VP of Member Experience Stacey Robinol.

Entry is easy! Head over to takemetomanoa.org on March 1st and submit your application. The deadline is on March 31st so don’t take too long!