Hawai‘i leaders dive into the State’s biggest freshwater issues

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ulupono Initiative, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and Hawai’i County Department of Water Supply and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ulupono Initiative, visit https://ulupono.com. To learn more about Honolulu Board of Water Supply, visit https://www.boardofwatersupply.com. To learn more about Hawai’i County Department of Water Supply, visit https://www.hawaiidws.org.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Hawai’i County Department of Water Supply, Maui County Department of Water Supply, and Kaua’i County Department of Water manage the water resources and distribution system in their respective counties throughout the state of Hawai’i. Cumulatively, their missions are to provide clean, affordable water efficiently, in compliance with state and federal water quality standards, to the people of Hawai’i. They share the biggest challenges they face in delivering clean drinking water to their island, what the community can do to help water thrive, and what “everything starts with wai” means to them.