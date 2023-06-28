The Pacific RISA Program manages climate risks in the Pacific Islands

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ulupono Initiative and County of Hawai’i Department of Water Supply and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ulupono Initiative and County of Hawai’i Department of Water Supply, visit https://ulupono.com/ and https://www.hawaiidws.org/

When water thrives, we thrive. This segment discusses statewide issues and help us understand the challenges we need to overcome to protect and manage water in Hawaii. This discussion will help us be better stewards of our natural resources. Stay tuned for more segments of Wai as we continue to talk about the significant importance of managing and protecting our water…why everything starts with Wai.

For more information, visit www.pacificrisa.org or www.wrrc.hawaii.edu.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.