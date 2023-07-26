Ways to conserve water inside and outside the home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ulupono Initiative and Board of Water Supply and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ulupono Initiative and Board of Water Supply, visit https://ulupono.com/ and https://www.hawaiidws.org/

While nature does its part to conserve water, we all need to help conserve and protect this limited resource!

O’ahu residents can save water by incorporating xeriscape or drought tolerant plants in their landscape; and don’t worry, they are not just thorny cactus. They also include various trees, shrubs, grasses, ground covers, Native Hawaiian plants and edibles that all need less water and are very low maintenance once established. They can visit the Board of Water Supply’s Hālawa Xeriscape Garden where you can see different xeric plants, growing methods, composting and efficient irrigation. After a three-year break they’re back open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9am-3pm.

Join the Board of Water Supply on Saturday, August 5 from 9am-3pm for their Annual Unthirsty Plant Sale at Halawa Xeriscape Garden, that will feature a variety of xeric plant vendors and informational booths. This event will be in person, with free admission, free shuttles and parking on Iwaena Street.

For more information visit boardofwatersupply.com

