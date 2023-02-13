Ulu A‘e Learning Center provides culturally grounded, place-based out-of-school programs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ulu A’e Learning Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ulu A’e Learning Center, visit https://uluae.org.

Founded in 2014, the mission of Ulu A’e Learning Center is to empower and enrich lives through programs that develop skills, build confidence, and promote healthy relationships based on Native Hawaiian values and customs. This organization was established in response to the limited options for after-school programs as well as the absence of culture and place-based programs in the Kapolei and ‘Ewa regions on the west side of the island of Oahu. Since its formation, they have provided culturally grounded, place-based learning programs to thousands of children and families throughout Kapolei and ‘Ewa.

For more information or to sign up for a program, visit uluae.org.