Learn to surf like a pro at the Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience at Turtle Bay Resort

The Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience is located at Turtle Bay Resort and is the only surf school on the property! Jamie’s life goal is to teach people how to have fun surfing and says Turtle Bay is the perfect place to learn for beginners. “I didn’t realize how good Turtle Bay was for beginner surfing, and even advanced surfing. It is such an incredible wave,”.

Operating at Turtle Bay Resort makes it a little safer for guests. Customers are greeted, fitted for gear, and then head out into the water. It’s an easy channel to paddle, making it very beginner friendly. They also have an ocean photographer that shoots every session while out in the water! “You’re making these epic memories, you’re getting these epic photos to make these memories last a lifetime, and then you come in, rinse off, and say it’s the best day ever,” he says.

Jamie recently opened a new surf shop with all kinds of surf gear and apparel. They have hoodies, sunglasses, and the biggest selection of Catch Surf boards in Hawaii! Jamie’s goal is to give the guests the most authentic experience possible from the time they arrive until the time they leave. He’s proud to say that responses have been amazing, and they’ve taught around 3,000 people how to surf.

