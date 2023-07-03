TruTag Technologies safeguards the pharmaceutical supply chain from illicit medicines

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, visit www.cochawaii.org.

Today, the problem of counterfeit medicines at our shore – it is in our streets, our homes, our schools and our dorms. Teenagers and young adults in Hawaii and across the country are dying from these counterfeit medicines.

The problem is growing and becoming increasingly acute as fentapills are flooding the market. Fentapills – are counterfeit medicines that are manufactured by the cartels and sold to the Americans. With fentapills - 1 pill can kill. This is not a question of opioid abuse. Adulterated medicines such as Xanax and Adderall have been found to contain fentanyl. There are teenagers, for example, that are self-medicating and purchasing these medicines through social media.

TruTag is fighting to protect patients from these fentapills. TruTag has developed an “on-dose” authentication solution that allows patients to authenticate medicines in their homes. We work with medicine manufacturers to add spectrally encoded microparticles on to medicines. These particles can then be detected and decoded by patients in their homes.

