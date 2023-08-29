A world-class recording studio at Washington Middle School

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Transform Hawaii Government and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Transform Hawaii Government, visit https://www.transformhawaiigov.org/.

No one could have imagined a world-class recording studio would reside on the campus of Washington Middle School in the Moʻiliʻili area — a Title I school where many students are from families below the poverty line. However, progressive, out-of-the-box thinkers at Hawaii Department of Education leaders dared to dream big to create an environment to serve Hawaii students, teachers, and the community. This vision has attracted a global network of partners ready to support the students and Hawaii.

Modernizing government IT systems is critically important so that everyone in Hawaiʻi can thrive. This is especially important for the Department of Education so that all of Hawaii’s youth can receive quality education and training that can open the door to exciting opportunities. Under the leadership of DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi, the Department of Education has been placing a stronger emphasis on workforce development and dedicated supports for middle school education to better prepare all students for the future no matter what career they may choose. Line Studio, a performing arts and sound recording studio, is a game changer. Students may be able to sing in church locally, but the studio opens the door and gives them a global platform.

Washington Middle School was selected as the site to create the digital recording studio, which has garnered the support of partners throughout the world. The renown Walters-Storyk Design Group, a multiple award-winning global architectural acoustic consulting, design, and A/V integration engineering firm, has been helping Washington Middle School over the past seven years. The studio has designed the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Alicia Keyes – The Oven Studios, Berklee College of Music in Boston, and is bringing their design expertise to Washington Middle School for recording and multi-media classroom while still maintaining a Hawaiʻi sense of place.

The studio is in the final stages of construction and is scheduled to open next year. With high-speed broadband, everything will be digital in the studio. Students will able to perform or produce music by collaborating with musicians in other parts of the world in real time. And the new skills they learn will be able to serve Hawaiʻiʻs nonprofit community.

To keep updated about the status of Line Studio at Washington Middle School, visit www.linestudioatwms.org.