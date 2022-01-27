Delicious, authentic Chinese dim sum from Tim Ho Wan

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tim Ho Wan and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tim Ho Wan, visit timhowanusa.com.

Located at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki, Tim Ho Wan is a Michelin-starred brand serving up delicious, authentic dim sum! Try their popular dishes like BBQ pork buns, har gow, sui mai, pan fried rice rolls with XO sauce, and sticky rice.

Tim Ho Wan is a great place to celebrate the New Year and Lunar New Year as well! Enjoy dumplings and noodles which are a symbol of good luck in Chinese culture. Be sure to follow them on Instagram @timhowanwaikiki for their Chinese New Year Special announcement.

Don’t forget to inquire about their Kama’aina discounts! Place a take-out order at timhowanusa.com and pick it up at the restaurant or have it delivered through Uber or Door Dash.