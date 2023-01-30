Tighten your skin with Thrive med Spa’s Scarlet SRF

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Thrive Med Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Thrive Med Spa, visit thrivemedspa.com.

Scarlet SRF is a next-generation short-pulse radio frequency (SRF) treatment with microneedling that targets virtually any skin issue. It is one of the safest treatments in the field of RF systems, with minimal to no downtime or side effects. The device can tighten and lift skin on the neck and body, and can also improve common issues, such as skin texture, pores, photo-aging, scars, and striae.

The results of a single treatment can last six months to a year following one treatment, a series of treatments may be recommended to achieve the optimum result. Unlike most laser treatments, Scarlet SRF is safe and works on all skin types: I, II, III, IV, V, and VI. Scarlet SRF coagulates total dermal layers to rejuvenate total skin without any pigmentation.

