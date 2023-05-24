Tighten your skin with Thrive Med Spa’s Endolift

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Thrive Med Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Thrive Med Spa, visit thrivemedspa.com.

The Endolift is a minimally invasive laser procedure used in endo-tissutal (interstitial) aesthetic medicine is used to remodel both deep and superficial layers of the skin, toning, the retraction of connective septums, the stimulation of collagen production and, when necessary, the reduction of excessive fat.

If you mention this segment, you will receive $150 off your Endolift procedure.

For more information, visit thrivemedspa.com, Thrive Med Spa & Wellness on Facebook, and @scottsandersonMD.