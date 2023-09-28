Thrive Med Spa’s TruSculpt Flex and TruScuplt ID

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Thrive Med Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Thrive Med Spa, visit www.thrivemedspa.com.

TruSculpt Flex is the next evolution in muscle-sculpting devices that offers personalized treatments based on patient fitness level, shape, and goals. Only TruSculpt flex with Multi-Directional Stimulation (MDS) deploys a unique method of electrical muscle stimulation to target specific muscle groups using three treatment mode options, covering the largest treatment area in the body sculpting industry.

TruSculpt Flex can treat multiple areas of the body in a single session, saving you both time and money. Unique delivery of direct electrical muscle stimulation to treat specific muscle groups using three treatment mode options. Low levels of energy achieve deep muscle contractions at high intensity via a proprietary handpiece design with truGel.

The TruSculpt flex body sculpting device is non-invasive, and there is no recovery period. These rapid contractions can lead to increased muscle mass, strength, and tone. Following your TruSculpt FLEX treatment, your muscle tone and contour continues to improve over a few weeks or even months.

For more information, visit thrivemedspa.com, Thrive Med Spa & Wellness on Facebook, and @scottsandersonMD.