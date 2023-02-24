Look and feel confident with the ARTAS Robotic Hair Transplant

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Thrive Med Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Thrive Med Spa, visit https://thrivemedspa.com/

The ARTAS Robotic Procedure is a minimally invasive hair restoration solution that leverages digital imaging and precision robotics to harvest healthy grafts for transplantation. Unlike the earlier methods of hair restoration, there is no need for the surgical removal of a strip of scalp from the back and sides of the head, no linear scar left after surgery and no need for stitches or staples to close the wound. The benefit is a quick recovery time and the ability to return to normal activities and work sooner.

For more information, visit thrivemedspa.com, Thrive Med Spa & Wellness on Facebook, and @scottsandersonMD.