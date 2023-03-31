Take a tour of MINI of Hawaii’s newest location in Kapolei

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of MINI of Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about MINI of Hawaii, visit www.miniofhawaii.com.
Kapolei’s first full-service and new auto dealership destination is now open - MINI of Hawaii at Kapolei. The new location boasts unprecedented service convenience and instant accessibility to valued MINI and BMW customers on the Westside of Oahu. The solar-powered, modern facility is designed to maximize convenience, safety and superior customer satisfaction.
While MINI servicing is still conveniently located in Kaka’ako for those living and working in Metro Honolulu and East Oahu, the expansion of the eye-catching, modern “Black Box” just off H1 offers available inventory, leading technology and diagnostic service equipment, mobile check-in, an executive lounge with complimentary refreshments, WIFI, luxury retail and exclusive local artwork. They even have a mini putting course!
‘Black Box’ auto campus features:
- 12,820 sq. ft. Campus (2.59 acres)
- 29,491 sq. ft. under roof
- Energy Efficient Building
- Rooftop Solar Power
- 13-Service Bay Workshop
- 2-Detail Bays
- Dedicated Vehicle Delivery Center
- Latest Service Technology and Diagnostic Equipment
- MINI and BMW EV – High Voltage certified
- BMW Group’s NEXTGen Retail Business Model
- Luxury Retail and Refreshments
- Neighboring service tenants including: CarWash808, Wet’n’Wild Hawaii
Esteemed design partners, Davie Young of DKKY Architecture Studio, Inc., with a dynamic consulting team led the project expansion in Kapolei. Dan Jordan of Honolulu Builders, LLC served as the General Contractor and Jamie Makasobe as lead designer.
For more information, visit miniofhawaii.com and follow the ride on: @miniofhawaii #MINI #miniofhawaii