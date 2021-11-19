Ono-licious grindz, live music, and a great atmosphere at Tahiti Nui in Hanalei Ono-licious grindz, live music, and a great atmosphere at Tahiti Nui in Hanalei SharePlay Video The famous Tahiti Nui Restaurant Cocktail and Lounge on Kauai is celebrating 60 years! HI Now is highlighting the spot that attracts locals and visitors alike!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tahiti Nui and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tahiti Nui, visit https://www.thenui.com/.

The dining location was established in May of 1963 by Bruce and Louise Marston. Now, it’s owned and operated by their granddaughter, Nanea Marston. Running the business has been in the family for decades. And the heart and soul they’ve poured into the location reflects in the food, drinks and service. The family is also proud to constantly give back and support the community.

Don’t miss “da Nui” on your next visit to Kauai and become part of the legend famous the world over “Kicking Back at da Nui!”

For more information, go to www.thenui.com or follow them on social @tahitinuihanalei