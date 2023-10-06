Systems of Safety - Policy that Prevents Trafficking

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ho’ōla Nā Pua and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ho’ōla Nā Pua, visit hoolanapua.org.

HI Now host Kainoa Carlson is joined by Ho’ōla Nā Puaʻs Executive Director Dr. Jamee Mahealani Miller and Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, John F. Tobon as they discuss the collaboration between the two entities and their role in the community in the battle against sex trafficking here in Hawaiʻi.

Ho’ōla Nā Pua (New Life for Our Children) was founded to shine light on the dark criminal enterprise of sex trafficking, placing the health of Hawaiʻi’s youth at the center of our mission and our vision for our community. We are committed to the prevention of child sex trafficking and providing care for children who have been exploited. Ho’ōla Nā Pua (HNP) is dedicated to creating a community where children are safe and have the ability to embrace their bright futures. Today, not only does HNP offer integrated programming that reaches over thousands of youth, community members, and stakeholders across the state of Hawaiʻi annually, but is considered a national partner and a rising standard in the global effort to stop sex trafficking permanently.

For more information, visit hoolanapua.org