Enjoy fresh seafood and juicy steaks at StripSteak in Waikiki

StripSteak Waikiki is the place to eat if you’ve got an appetite! Trust HI Now host Kainoa Carlson, who tried out some of the amazing food. Michael Mina’s contemporary American steakhouse blends in Asian influences to create popular signature dishes, like Ahi Tartare, “Crab Rangoon” Dip, “Instant Bacon,” Black Truffle Miso Soup, STRIPSTREAK Edamame, and Triple Seared Washugyu StripSteak.

It doesn’t end with food. Wash it down with the Mai Tai ‘44 with Jamaican, Guyana & Martinique Rums, Curacao, Lime, Macadamia & Cashew Orgeat, Vanilla Demerara; or the Banzai Pipeline with Tequila, Campari, Local Pineapple & Mango, Lime, Vanilla & Tarragon.

You’ll want to check out happy hour, too, from 4 – 5 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday.

Located on the International Market Place’s third-level Grand Lanai at 2330 Kalākaua Avenue, STRIPSTEAK Waikiki features expansive indoor and outdoor seating. Reservations are highly recommended. Validated self-parking is available at the International Market Place.

For more information, visit STRIPSTEAKWaikiki.com and @STRIPSTEAKHI on Instagram and Facebook.